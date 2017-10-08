Cowboys' David Irving: Activated, will play Sunday
The Cowboys activated Irving (suspension) from the Reserve/Exempt list in advance of Sunday's game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. It's expected the defensive lineman will be active for the contest and what will mark his season debut.
Irving, who served a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, will assume the roster spot of Charles Tapper (foot), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Since Irving first rejoined the Cowboys for practice Wednesday, it's not expected that he'll see a hefty snap count in Week 5, but his workload could increase as he improves his conditioning.
