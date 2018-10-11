Coach Jason Garrett said Irving (personal) rejoined the Cowboys on Thursday and is expected to participate in practice, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Though Irving was reinstated from a four-game suspension last week, he didn't suit up Sunday in the Cowboys' overtime loss to the Texans after he missed practice time while he tended to an ongoing custody battle involving his daughter, according to Hill. The personal matter kept Irving away from the team Wednesday, but it looks like the defensive tackle will put in a workout with the Cowboys on Thursday. Garrett said the Cowboys will take a day by day approach with Irving before determining his status for the Week 6 matchup with the Jaguars, per Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News.