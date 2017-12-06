Cowboys' David Irving: Breaks sack drought
Irving had two tackles, one sack and one pass breakup against the Redskins on Thursday.
Irving went three games without a sack before Thursday's matchup, and he now has seven sacks through eight games. The Cowboys were able to get to QB Eli Manning three times in Week 1 without Irving, so it'll be interesting to see what he can bring to the table in Week 14 against the Giants.
