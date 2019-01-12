Irving (ankle) has missed multiple drug tests from the league office over the last few months, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram reports.

The defensive lineman missed the first four games of the 2018 season due to his last violation of the league's substance abuse policy, and in the eyes of the NFL a missed test counts as another failed test. Irving has been dealing with a personal situation that has kept him away from the Cowboys' facilities, which likely explains why he wasn't available for testing, but whether the league will take that into consideration before issuing another suspension is unclear. Irving's also been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 7, and while the team avoided putting him on IR in case he was able to make it back for their playoff run, it seems highly unlikely he'll suit up again this year for the Cowboys even if they make it past the Rams on Saturday.