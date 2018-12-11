Cowboys' David Irving: Could play Week 15
Irving (ankle) has a shot to suit up against the Colts on Sunday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Irving has missed six straight games due to a high ankle sprain, and was unable to practice in any capacity last week. His participation in Wednesday's first practice of the week will be worth monitoring, but Irving still faces an uphill battle to retake the field Sunday in Indianapolis.
