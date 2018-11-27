Irving (ankle) has been absent from team practices and meetings while dealing with off-the-field issues, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

On top of off-the-field concerns, Irving is still rehabbing a high ankle sprain and hasn't seen the field since Week 7. It's unclear when, or if, the Iowa State product will rejoin the Cowboys. In the meantime, however, Caraun Reid will remain the top backup to starter Tyrone Crawford as long as Irving remains sidelined.