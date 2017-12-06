Cowboys' David Irving: Enters concussion protocol
Irving has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol didn't practice Wednesday.
Irving wasn't forced to exit the Cowboys' Week 13 win over the Redskins early due to a head injury, but he evidently exhibited concussion-like symptoms during post-game evaluations. The defensive lineman has recorded seven sacks in eight games since returning from a suspension to begin the season. If Irving is forced to sit out Sunday against the Giants, Richard Ash and Lewis Neal would serve as the primary replacements at defensive tackle, with both amounting to significant downgrades.
More News
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...