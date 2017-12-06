Irving has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol didn't practice Wednesday.

Irving wasn't forced to exit the Cowboys' Week 13 win over the Redskins early due to a head injury, but he evidently exhibited concussion-like symptoms during post-game evaluations. The defensive lineman has recorded seven sacks in eight games since returning from a suspension to begin the season. If Irving is forced to sit out Sunday against the Giants, Richard Ash and Lewis Neal would serve as the primary replacements at defensive tackle, with both amounting to significant downgrades.