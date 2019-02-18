Irving isn't expected to re-sign with the Cowboys, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving recorded four tackles and one sack across just two games with the Cowboys in 2018, as his season was derailed by personal issues and a high-ankle sprain. The Cowboys reportedly do not intend to pick up Irving's 2019 option, in which case the defensive tackle will become a free agent in March. Keeping in mind reports that Irving missed multiple drug tests from the league office in 2018, it's possible that the 25-year-old could be facing a future suspension which would further lower his value in free agency.

