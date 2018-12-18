Owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he expects Irving (ankle) to play again this season, David Helman of the Cowboy's official site reports.

"I do expect him [Irving]," Jones said. "He's limited on how he's moving around right now, but he's working to get viable." This is about as vague as health updates get, but it inspires some hope that Irving -- who has missed seven consecutive games due to an ankle sprain -- will suit up during the Cowboys' likely playoff run. Irving's participation in practice will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Buccaneers.