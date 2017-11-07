Cowboys' David Irving: Extends sack streak Sunday
Irving recorded three tackles including a sack in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
He's now collected six sacks in four starts, including at least one in each game, since returning from suspension, giving the Cowboys a second dangerous pass rusher alongside DeMarcus Lawrence. The team is now third in the NFL with 27 sacks on the season, and as long as Irving and Lawrence stay healthy they should remain an elite unit in the second half.
