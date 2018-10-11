Irving (personal) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Irving's off-the-field issues have kept him sidelined through the first five weeks of the regular season, having served a four-game suspension before tending to a family matter Week 5. With starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins dealing with a knee injury, Irving could see the field for the first time this season Sunday against Jacksonville alongside Tyrone Crawford and Daniel Ross.

More News
Our Latest Stories