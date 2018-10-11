Cowboys' David Irving: Full participant Thursday
Irving (personal) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Irving's off-the-field issues have kept him sidelined through the first five weeks of the regular season, having served a four-game suspension before tending to a family matter Week 5. With starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins dealing with a knee injury, Irving could see the field for the first time this season Sunday against Jacksonville alongside Tyrone Crawford and Daniel Ross.
More News
-
Cowboys' David Irving: Back with team, still uncertain for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' David Irving: Return to team possible Thursday•
-
Cowboys' David Irving: Missed game due to family issue•
-
Cowboys' David Irving: Possible return in Week 6•
-
Cowboys' David Irving: Will not travel to Houston•
-
Cowboys' David Irving: Ready to go for Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...