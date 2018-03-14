Irving received a second-round tender worth $2.91 million from the Cowboys, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 24-year-old played in only eight games last season, missing the first four with a suspension and the final four with a concussion, but in between he was a force on the defensive line, collecting seven sacks and six passes defended. Irving could well receive a contract offer from another club given his upside, even at the cost of a second-round pick, but the Cowboys would still have the right to match it and keep him in the fold.