Cowboys' David Irving: In concussion protocol
Irving didn't practice with the team Wednesday and is in concussion protocol.
Irving has seven sacks in eight games since returning from his suspension, and Week 14's matchup with the Giants looked like a solid chance to keep up the good work. If Irving is unable to clear the league's protocol, he'll likely be replaced by Richard Ash and Lewis Neal in at defensive tackle.
