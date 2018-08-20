Cowboys' David Irving: In treatment for substance abuse
Irving (suspension) is undergoing treatment for substance abuse problems in California, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Irving put together a career-high seven-sack campaign in just eight games last year, but the breakout was bookended by a four-game suspension for a violation of the policy on performance-enhancing substances and four more absences as he recovered from a concussion. Subsequently, he re-signed with the Cowboys in April via a second-round tender, only to receive another four-game ban for breaching the substance abuse policy. Irving is expected to remain in California to complete treatment and work out until his current suspension concludes on Oct. 1, according to David Moore of The Dallas Morning News.
