Cowboys' David Irving: Likely out Week 17
Irving (concussion) didn't practice Thursday and isn't expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Irving has been sidelined for the past three weeks due to lingering symptoms from the concussion he suffered Nov. 30 against Washington. Since he has yet to clear the NFL's concussion protocol and has yet to practice this week, it seems highly unlikely that he would suit up for the season finale, even if he's able to practice in some capacity Friday. Look for Maliek Collins (foot) to serve as the Cowboys' nose tackle Sunday.
