Irving (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reports.

He's currently listed as day-to-day, and it's unclear whether he'll be play Saturday against the Rams. Irving is set to miss the first four games of the season due to suspension, but getting preseason reps is still important for a 23-year-old.

