Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones indicated a long-term contract with Irving (concussion) would be, "real difficult to figure out," Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving enters 2018 as a restricted free agent and played only eight games this season, but still finished second on the team with seven sacks. The Cowboys likely want Irving to return, given his impact when on the field, but clearly are hesitant to commit long term due to the injury issues.