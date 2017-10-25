Cowboys' David Irving: Makes third sack
Irving had three tackles (two solo), one sack and one forced fumble Sunday against the 49ers.
Irving now has eight tackles (five solo) and three sacks through just two games after returning from suspension. He may still be lingering in leagues since he missed four games, so he should be picked up in most leagues as a top IDP option.
