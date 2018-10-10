Cowboys' David Irving: Missed game due to family issue
Irving was away from the team in Week 5 to attend to a personal matter involving his family, Clarence Hill Jr. of The Ft. Worth-Star Telegram reports. "He practiced on Wednesday last week and did a good job," head coach Jason Garrett said. " It wasn't a full practice, but he did a good job handling the work. And then he had a family situation he was working through towards the end of the week and he wasn't available to us on Thursday or Friday. We were trying to get that resolved."
The defensive lineman likely would have been on a limited snap count anyway after serving a four-game suspension to begin the season, but the Cowboys decided they'd rather have Irving go through a full week of practice before plugging him back into the lineup. If he's able to return for Week 6, he'll bolster a pass rush which has already racked up 15 sacks through five games, tied for sixth in the NFL.
