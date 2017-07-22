Cowboys' David Irving: Misses first day of training camp
Irving (suspension) did not show up for the team's first day of training camp on Friday, SportsDayDFW.com reports.
The first day simply involved a conditioning run and a physical, but it is unclear why Irving did not attend. As a result, he could be subject to a fine for the absence. The 23-year-old was suspended the first four games of the season after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. First-rounder Taco Charlton is expected to see an inflated snap count while Irving is sidelined until early October. Expect an update on his status if his absence continues.
