Irving (suspension) did not show up for the team's first day of training camp on Friday, SportsDayDFW.com reports.

The first day simply involved a conditioning run and a physical, but it is unclear why Irving did not attend. As a result, he could be subject to a fine for the absence. The 23-year-old was suspended the first four games of the season after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. First-rounder Taco Charlton is expected to see an inflated snap count while Irving is sidelined until early October. Expect an update on his status if his absence continues.

