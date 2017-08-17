Cowboys' David Irving: Misses second straight practice
Irving (suspension, ankle) missed his second consecutive practice session Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Irving had been limited in practice due to the ankle issue earlier in camp, but no he's sitting out sessions altogether. Unless the injury turns out to be serious, it shouldn't impact his availability during the regular season given his four-game suspension to start the season. However, the 23-year-old is missing out on some valuable reps during training camp.
