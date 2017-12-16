Cowboys' David Irving: Missing second straight game
Irving (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Irving hasn't practiced since sustaining the head injury in the first quarter of the Cowboys' Week 12 win over the Redskins. The nose tackle has wreaked havoc on the interior when he's been able to play this season, amassing 22 tackles and seven sacks in eight games. Look for Richard Ash to fill in for him Sunday in what amounts to a major downgrade.
