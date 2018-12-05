Cowboys' David Irving: No practice Wednesday
Irving (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Irving has missed five straight games due to a high ankle strain, and his status for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Eagles is murky at best. If the 25-year-old is unable to go Week 14, Caraun Reid will once again receive an uptick in snaps.
