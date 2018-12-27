Cowboys' David Irving: Not nearing return
Irving (ankle/personal) will not practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Irving is trending towards missing his ninth straight game due to a high ankle sprain and personal issues. The 25-year-old has not attended team meetings this week and is not close to returning to the team, according to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News. It remains to be seen whether Irving will rejoin the Cowboys in a limited fashion during the playoffs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...