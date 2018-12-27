Irving (ankle/personal) will not practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Irving is trending towards missing his ninth straight game due to a high ankle sprain and personal issues. The 25-year-old has not attended team meetings this week and is not close to returning to the team, according to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News. It remains to be seen whether Irving will rejoin the Cowboys in a limited fashion during the playoffs.

