Cowboys' David Irving: Not practicing Thursday
Irving (ankle) is not expected to practice Thursday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Irving has not suited up since Week 7 against Washington due to an ankle injury. If he's unable to practice Thursday, it will be the second consecutive day he's been unable to do so. As evidenced by this news, Irving's status for Sunday's game against the Falcons is murky at best. The Cowboys will make the official call on Irving's availability for Week 11 later in the week.
