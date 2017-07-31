Cowboys' David Irving: Nursing ankle injury
Irving (suspension) missed practice Sunday due to an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Irving's ankle injury isn't anything that will keep him out once the regular season arrives, but a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs will. Once the suspension is completed, Irving is expected to settle into a reserve role along the defensive line. The 23-year-old tallied 17 tackles, four sacks and four forced fumbles a season ago.
