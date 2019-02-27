Irving (ankle) continues to be evaluated for a potential suspension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Irving was reportedly facing suspension in January for missing multiple drug tests from the league office, and he was also suspended the first four games of the season for violating the drug policy. The current suspension issue is apparently more complex, as Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports the NFL is investigating domestic issues between Irving and his ex-girlfriend concerning their daughter, which reportedly played a part in the personal issues that caused his lengthy absence from the Cowboys while nursing the ankle injury. Dallas isn't expected to re-sign the 25-year-old as he is set to become a free agent, with the tumultuous 2018 season and the potential of another suspension currently clouding his future.

