Cowboys' David Irving: Possible return in Week 6
Irving (suspension) hopes to suit up for his season debut against the Jaguars on Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Irving missed the first four games this season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and didn't suit up in Week 5 after he was reinstated. The Dallas defensive line is currently thin, after Irving and Maliek Collins (knee) failed to suit up in Week 5. It's unclear what it will take for Irving to suit up in game action so more updates could come in the next few days.
-
