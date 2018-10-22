Irving recorded two tackles (one solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Irving's sack was his first of the season, coming in his second game. He'll aim to improve as he gets back into the swing of things and gets back to his form from last season, when he recorded seven sacks in eight games. Irving will look to continue his upswing against the Titans in Week 9 after the Cowboys' Week 8 bye.

