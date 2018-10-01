Irving (suspension) is expected to be reinstated to the 53-man roster Monday and resume practicing with the Cowboys this week in advance of Sunday's game at Houston, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though he's been unavailable for the Cowboys' first four games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Irving has kept himself prepared for a return by attending team meetings and working out on his own. Assuming the Cowboys are satisfied with Irving's conditioning during practice this week, he should be active against the Texans, though he may not necessarily take on a heavy snap count right away. In any event, Irving's presence should provide a dramatic boost to the Cowboys' interior pass rush after he logged 11 sacks across 23 games over the past two seasons.