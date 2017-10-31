Cowboys' David Irving: Records two more sacks
Irving stayed hot since his return from suspension in Sunday's victory over the Redskins, as he tallied two sacks to bring his season total to five in just three games.
Irving had four tackles (two solo) total in the contest, as well as one pass defended for the third consecutive game. The 24-year-old did his damage on just 36 defensive snaps (61.0) percent, and shows no signs of slowing down at this point.
