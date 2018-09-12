Cowboys' David Irving: Rejoins team for conditioning work
Irving (suspension) reported to the Cowboys' team facility Wednesday and took part in strength and conditioning work, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Irving is serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and won't be eligible to rejoin the Cowboys for practice until Oct. 3, but it's good to see that he's being proactive about staying in shape while he remains unable to play. Once formally reinstated, Irving could have a limited role in the defensive game plan Week 5 against the Texans while he eases back in, but he'll likely see his snap counts increase in the games to follow. The 25-year-old was dominant pass rusher from the interior during a half season of action in 2017, logging a career-high seven sacks and batting down six passes.
