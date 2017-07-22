Cowboys' David Irving: Reports to training camp Saturday
Irving (suspension) reported to training camp on Saturday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.
Irving skipped the conditioning test and his physical by not reporting Friday. It's still to be seen if the Cowboys will come down with any sort of punishment.
