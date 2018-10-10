Cowboys' David Irving: Return to team possible Thursday
Irving -- who has been away from the team for family reasons -- could rejoin the team by Thursday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Irving left the team last week to tend to a personal matter and has yet to return, but it looks as though he may rejoin the team soon. When ready, the fourth-year defensive lineman should return to significant snaps for the Cowboys, coming off a 2017 campaign during which he racked up seven sacks and 22 tackles (13 solo) in just eight games.
