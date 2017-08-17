Play

Irving (suspension, ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Irving sat out practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an ankle issue but he appears to have since recovered. Given his four-game suspension to start the year, it's highly unlikely that his ankle injury will slow him down at all by the time he sees regular season action.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories