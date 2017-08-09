Cowboys' David Irving: Returns to practice
Irving (ankle) returned to practice in full on Tuesday, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Irving sat out last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game due to his ankle injury, but he isn't expected to miss further time due to the setback.
