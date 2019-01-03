Irving (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Irving will remain sidelined for Dallas' playoff opener, and miss his tenth consecutive game due to personal issues and a high-ankle sprain. The 25-year-old has resumed running on the ankle, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, and could return to practice if the Cowboys manage to win against Seattle and extend their season.