Irving (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving will miss his second consecutive game since sustaining the injury in practice Nov. 1. Initial X-rays came back negative and the exact severity has yet to be determined, but the injury appears serious enough for Irving to miss significant time. In Irving's absence, Antwaun Woods will likely see a similar game to his 48-snap performance Week 9.