Irving (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving was unable to practice in any capacity this week, and will miss his third consecutive game due to a lingering ankle injury. A timetable for the rotational defensive tackle's return remains undisclosed, and Caraun Reid will remain the top backup to Tyrone Crawford as long as Irving remains sidelined.

