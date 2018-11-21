Irving (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving will miss his fourth straight game due to a lingering ankle injury. The rotational defensive tackle was unable to practice in any capacity this week, and does not appear to be nearing a return to full health. Caraun Reid will remain the top backup to starter Tyrone Crawford as long as Irving remains sidelined.

