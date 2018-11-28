Cowboys' David Irving: Ruled out Week 13
Irving (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Saints, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Irving did not practice in any capacity this week, and will miss his fifth straight game as he continues to nurse a high ankle sprain. The 25-year-old has also been dealing with off-the-field issues, according to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News, so it's difficult to discern when, or if, Irving will retake the field this season. As long as Irving remains sidelined, Caraun Reid will serve as the top backup to starting defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...