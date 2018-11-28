Irving (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Saints, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Irving did not practice in any capacity this week, and will miss his fifth straight game as he continues to nurse a high ankle sprain. The 25-year-old has also been dealing with off-the-field issues, according to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News, so it's difficult to discern when, or if, Irving will retake the field this season. As long as Irving remains sidelined, Caraun Reid will serve as the top backup to starting defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford.