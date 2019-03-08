Irving (suspension) said he doesn't want to play in the NFL anymore, ESPN.com reports. "Basically, guys, I quit," Irving said. "I don't want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm outta there."

Irving released a video Thursday on Instagram Live, discussing his frustrations with the NFL's substance abuse policy while he appeared to be smoking marijuana. The Cowboys aren't expected to re-sign the 25-year-old defensive tackle, as he recently was handed his third suspension in the past three years. It now seems Irving will consider retirement, or at least a prolonged break from his football career.