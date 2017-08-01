Irving (ankle) will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.

Irving is day-to-day with an ankle injury, so he shouldn't be out of commission much longer. On the bright side, his absence should allow the Cowboys to give extended looks to their multitude of reserves.

