Irving (ankle) can't run without limping and is not close to retaking the field, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Irving's continued off the field issues are reportedly impacting his ability to recover from a high ankle sprain, which has sidelined him for seven straight games. The situation around Irving's recovery is murky at best, and it remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old will manage to suit up during the Cowboys' likely playoff run.