Irving was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is a sizable blow to the Cowboys' defensive front, as they are still awaiting the ruling on Randy Gregory's chance at reinstatement after he was suspended for an entire year. It also puts Irving in a difficult spot, as the defensive tackle could be in line for a huge payday with a productive 2018 season. Irving will be eligible to return to the field for Week 5's road matchup with the Texans.