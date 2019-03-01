Cowboys' David Irving: Suspended indefinitely
Irving has received an indefinite suspension for violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Irving kicked off the 2017 campaign with a four-game ban for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He proceeded to receive a suspension of similar length to start last season due to a violation of the substance abuse policy. Those transgressions and injuries have limited him to 10 games total the past two years, and he'll now have his work cut out for him to land an NFL gig in the future.
