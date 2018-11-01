Irving exited Thursday's practice after suffering an ankle injury, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Irving was officially listed as limited on Dallas' first practice report of the week, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. The rotational defensive lineman was spotted using crutches following the team's practice, but is not expected to have suffered a long-term injury. Nonetheless, Irving's status for Monday's game against the Titans should be considered uncertain.

