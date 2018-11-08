Cowboys' David Irving: Unlikely to practice Thursday
Irving (ankle) is not expected to practice Thursday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
If Irving misses practice Thursday, it would be the second consecutive day he's failed to do so. The Iowa State product was unable to suit up in Week 9 due to a left high ankle sprain, and this news doesn't bode well for his Week 10 availability. The Cowboys will make the official call on Irving for Week 10, but his status currently feels questionable at best.
