Cowboys' David Irving: Will miss beginning of camp
Irving (suspension) won't report to the start of training camp and has been excused by the Cowboys, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Irving sat out of the offseason program so he could tend to family matter, and it's unclear if this is related. Jihad Ward and Brian Price will fill in while Irving sits out the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He's a tough man to replace, though, with seven sacks in just eight games during the 2017 campaign.
