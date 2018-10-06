Irving (suspension) will not make the trip to Houston and has been ruled out for Week 5.

Irving was eligible to play in Week 5 for the first time this season after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. It is unclear at this point the reasoning for Irving not making the trip with the team. With Maliek Collins (knee) also out against the Texans, the Cowboys will be short-staffed on their interior defensive line.